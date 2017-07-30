Report: Penguins Sign Conor Sheary To 3-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly signed a three-year deal with Conor Sheary on Sunday.
Sources confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Penguins and Sheary have agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract extension.
The Penguins have not yet announced the news.
The Post-Gazette says Sheary was scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Aug. 4.
