Report: Penguins Sign Conor Sheary To 3-Year Deal

July 30, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Conor Sheary, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly signed a three-year deal with Conor Sheary on Sunday.

Sources confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Penguins and Sheary have agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract extension.

The Penguins have not yet announced the news.

The Post-Gazette says Sheary was scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Aug. 4.

