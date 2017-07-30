STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Steelers Rookie Running Back Conner Leaves Practice Early

July 30, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers Training Camp

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) – Rookie running back James Conner left the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first padded practice early with a shoulder injury.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday the former University of Pittsburgh star was being evaluated. The third-round pick overcame lymphoma to become the ACC Player of the Year.

Also Sunday, Steelers’ starting inside linebacker Vince Williams (soft tissue) didn’t practice, while starting safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback Senquez Golson left the session, both with soft-tissue injuries. Tomlin said they were day-to-day.

Linebacker Keion Adams, the team’s seventh-round pick, and tight end Xavier Grimble left practice with heat-related illnesses. Rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a second-round pick, missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury.

