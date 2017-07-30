Van Strikes Group Of People On Los Angeles Sidewalk, Several Hurt

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring several people.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.
Stewart said four people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately known. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Police told CBS Los Angeles that a total of ten people, including the driver, were injured in the crash. A second driver was reportedly in custody.
Video footage from a news helicopter shows a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.
