Van Strikes Group Of People On Los Angeles Sidewalk, Several Hurt

July 30, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring several people.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Stewart said four people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately known. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Police told CBS Los Angeles that a total of ten people, including the driver, were injured in the crash. A second driver was reportedly in custody.

Video footage from a news helicopter shows a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

