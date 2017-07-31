STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Players Arrive | Photo Gallery | 5 Storylines | Training Camp Guide | More Steelers

Amazon ‘Treasure Truck’ Offers Deals On Nationwide Tour

July 31, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Treasure Truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Online shopping giant Amazon has a new way to bring deals straight to your doorstep.

It’s called the Treasure Truck.

Amazon says they choose must-have items, load them onto a truck, then drive around town. Folks who sign up will receive a text message revealing that day’s offer. If you’re interested, you can buy it in the Amazon app and then go pick it up from the Treasure Truck.

Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Atlanta are currently on the Treasure Truck’s schedule.

You can subscribe to text alerts to find out where the Treasure Truck is heading next.

Find out more here: amazon.com/treasuretruck

