Hundreds Attend Annual Steelers Women’s Training Camp

LATROBE (KDKA) — The annual Steelers women’s training camp was held Sunday morning.

“I’ve been a Steelers fan since I can remember,” Blanaca Aragon, of Las Vegas, said. “My first trip out on an airplane was to Pittsburgh to watch them play the Dallas Cowboys.”

More than 300 women took part in drills and learned the rules of the game, including Aragon and Maya Phillips.

“This is my second year here,” Phillips said.

Phillips says being around the Steelers is special.

“It’s just fun to do what you can,” she said. “That’s why I felt comfortable coming in a wheelchair, ’cause it’s just do what you can, have fun with it. When you want to sit out, you can, and you learn different drills. I don’t know, it’s just really fun.”

Steelers alumni — like Kendrell Bell and Craig Wolfey — conducted the camp.

“All the alumni? They are great. They are so much fun,” Phillips said.

The Steelers women’s camp was hosted by Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC.

“It keeps running through my head, like, this is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Aragon said, “and to meet these guys, it’s a dream come true.”

