Baskin-Robbins Offering $1.50 Scoops Monday

July 31, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Baskin-Robbins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Baskin-Robbins is offering a deal that’s sure to make your Monday much sweeter.

To celebrate the ice cream shop’s original 31 flavors, they’re offering scoops for just $1.50 on July 31, all day long.

The offer applies to all flavors, but waffle cones and toppings are extra.

Click here to find a Baskin-Robbins close to you.

