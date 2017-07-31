Baskin-Robbins Offering $1.50 Scoops Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Baskin-Robbins is offering a deal that’s sure to make your Monday much sweeter.
To celebrate the ice cream shop’s original 31 flavors, they’re offering scoops for just $1.50 on July 31, all day long.
Get a scoop of your favorite ice cream for only $1.50. Stop by today, 7/31 and Celebrate 31 with us! pic.twitter.com/RtkyWkDe77
— Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) July 31, 2017
The offer applies to all flavors, but waffle cones and toppings are extra.
Click here to find a Baskin-Robbins close to you.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter