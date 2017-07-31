2 Arrested After Body Found In Freezer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – Police in Ohio say two people have been arrested after a body was discovered inside a freezer.

The body was found in a home in Campbell on Saturday, but police believe it had been moved from Youngstown.

Arturo Novoa, 31 and Katrina Layton, 34, were arrested over the weekend and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including abuse of a corpse. They are being held at the Mahoning County jail.

Nova told a friend his power was off, and asked if he could store the freezer at his house. The friend agreed and Novoa brought the padlocked freezer to the house.

When the friend and his wife finally opened the freezer over the weekend, they discovered a corpse inside.

Investigators believe the body is female and may be that 28-year-old Shannon Graves. She was Novoa’s ex-girlfriend and was reported missing in February.

A coroner is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The home where the body was found is not owned by either suspect.

