High School Basketball Star Accused Of DUI Just After Being Cleared Of Rape Allegations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Chartiers Valley High School basketball star has been arrested again, this time on a DUI charge, less than a week after having rape charges against him dropped.

It was just a few days ago when Ross Wilkerson and his parents were celebrating the fact that rape charges against him were dropped after the alleged victim said she no longer wanted move forward with the case.

Wilkerson told reporters last Wednesday outside a courtroom, “I just want to thank my family, my friends. Anyone who knows me knows I would not commit such a crime, like the crime that I was falsely accused of.”

His defense lawyer, Michele Santicola said, “We are happy people are here today. He can begin the process of rebuilding and try to get his good name back again. It’s truly been a nightmare from day one.”

Now, multiple sources say that Wilkerson is facing a DUI charges after he was arrested by Bridgeville Police.

The sources say he was picked up while in a car in Bridgeville over the weekend with a woman. When police asked him her name, he said he couldn’t remember it.

Wilkerson’s parents allegedly put out a message on social media last week after he was cleared of those rape charges.

It read in part: “Today is a day of celebration. Thanks to all for your support, prayers, meals and a listening ear. We are celebrating a new beginning for Ross at our home; please stop by for drinks and appetizers.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Another of Wilkerson’s attorney’s told KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that he had not seen the new charges, and therefore, could not comment.

He said they would deal with the charges appropriately, when and if they are filed.