Grant Street Closed After Stone Falls Off Frick Building

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A large stone has fallen from the corner of one of downtown Pittsburgh’s most iconic buildings, closing a street below.
Grant Street was closed from Fourth Avenue to Forbes Avenue after the stone fell from the underside of a cornice on the Frick Building about 2:45 a.m. Monday.
Engineers were examining the building to determine whether the street will be safe to reopen. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the large chunk of stone to drop from the building. Nobody has been hurt.
The building is named for industrialist Henry Clay Frick who had it built along with several others downtown. It opened in 1902.
The 20-story building stands about 330 feet high. The building houses law offices and other commercial tenants.
