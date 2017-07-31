STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Steeltown Entertainment Puts Out Casting Call For New Comedy

July 31, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Casting Call, Steeltown Entertainment, Steeltown Entertainment Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another production shooting in Pittsburgh is looking for actors.

Men and women in their mid-20s and men in their 40s are encouraged to audition for “Future Me.”

The show is a comedy about a 23-year-old guy, described as a loveable slacker, who ends up meeting his middle-aged self.

The shoot is scheduled for mid-September.

If you’re interested, you will need to submit a head shot, a resume and an acting reel by Thursday, Aug. 3 to maryann@steeltown.org.

For more information, visit Steeltown Entertainment Project here on Facebook.

Visit Steeltown Entertainment’s website here.

