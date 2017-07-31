Final Phase Of Liberty Tunnel Project Begins Tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The fifth and final phase of the Liberty Tunnel project begins tonight and there are plenty of closures coming up.

The final phase of the project won’t be completed until February 2019.

During that time, there will be 96 outbound closures as well as 96 inbound closures.

According to PennDOT, the majority of the overnight closures will be on the inbound side this year.

In fact, overnight closures begin tonight and will run through Thursday, Aug. 3. The inbound side will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

There will also be six weekend closures over the duration of the project. The first of those closures will be this weekend.

As part of the $30.27 million project, crews will be paving inside the tunnel, upgrading the air monitoring and fire suppression system. They will also be doing work on the roof and retaining wall.

