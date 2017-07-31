Death Of Man 22 Years After Shooting Is Ruled A Homicide

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – The death of a Pittsburgh man more than two decades after he was shot has been ruled a homicide.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office attributed Thursday’s death of 41-year-old Robert Minor to conditions stemming from the 1995 gunshot wound.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said Monday that Minor died of complications related to having been bed-ridden stemming from paralysis.

“His death this past week would not have occurred if he were not paralyzed/bedridden,” Downs wrote in a release, “and the paralysis would not have occurred if not for his being shot.”

Downs said the homicide ruling was because “the death was a result of the direct actions of another person. It is not a determination related to criminality.”

Minor was 19 when he was shot in the back in September 1995. Another man was shot in the thigh. Police said then they had no motive or suspects and the victims weren’t talking.

Minor told the Post-Gazette in 2013 that he was a paraplegic. He was interviewed because his son was one of four youths wounded in an ambush-style attack outside a high school.

