Pirates Trade Tony Watson To Dodgers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have traded pitcher Tony Watson to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The news was first reported by MLB Insider Jon Heyman on Twitter:
with dodgers getting watson, interesting to see if they add britton, too. he is main target for LAD.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017
The details of the trade are still developing.
MLB DEADLINE: The Dodgers reportedly have a deal in place with the Pirates where they will send Tony Watson to LA pending medical review pic.twitter.com/o5fRwYrcXb
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 31, 2017
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter