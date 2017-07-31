Settler’s Cabin Wave Pool Transformed For Filming Of Titanic Movie

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Settler’s Cabin Wave Pool has been turned into a movie set for the shooting of a new film about the Titanic.

About 120 extras dressed in period costumes for the shoot. Some will be plucked into a life boat in the pool.

There are also numerous dummies to represent bodies floating in the North Atlantic.

The filming will be done overnight before dawn breaks.

The production, “Unsinkable,” is the work of PMI Films in association with Turn Key Films. Both are Pittsburgh companies.

David Case from PMI says the film will be shot entirely in the Pittsburgh area. The swimming pool at North Park will also be used.

Case says the film is less about the sinking of the ship and more about the stories of the passengers and the subsequent hearings to determine how it was able to happen.

“The whole movie is about the actual stories of the people that were on the boat. It isn’t so much the sinking of the Titanic, it’s their stories and the inquiry that occurred after,” said David Case of PMI Films.

The stars of the film will be announced this fall.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter