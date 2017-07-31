Shoulder Injury Sidelines Steelers Rookie RB James Conner

LATROBE, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner’s first NFL training camp is off to a rough start.

Conner missed practice on Monday while undergoing tests on a shoulder injury sustained on Sunday during the team’s first padded workout.

Conner, a third-round pick out of Pittsburgh, also missed time during organized team activities and minicamp with a hamstring problem.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner was sent back to Pittsburgh for tests, but did not have an update on Conner’s condition. The players have a day off on Tuesday.

Conner’s setback is testing Pittsburgh’s running back depth behind Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell. Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender and is not at camp.

Fitzgerald Toussaint and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Knile Davis took most of the snaps with the starters on Monday.

Conner wasn’t the only player to suffer an injury during training camp. No fewer than six players had to leave practice early Sunday.

The one area that has to remain injury-free if the Steelers are going to have success on offense is their line.

“It’s very important in the sense that you don’t have lines like this in this league,” guard Ramon Foster said. “You don’t have lines that have been together for a while. It’s a lot of turnover, in and out of this league, in general. So to have guys together for this long, even some of the back-ups, is an awesome thing.”

