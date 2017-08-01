STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Alert Issued After Reports Of Man Exposing Self To Women Near CCAC

August 1, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, CCAC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials have issued a warning after receiving reports of a male exposing himself to women near the CCAC Allegheny campus.

According to CCAC, the suspect is described as an African-American male in his late 20s with short hair.

One of the incidents happened near the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society. The other took place in front of the Subway restaurant near the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues.

In both incidents, the male was driving a black SUV and would ask women for directions before exposing himself.

Anyone seeing the suspect should call 911 or Allegheny Campus Security (412)-237-2662.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch