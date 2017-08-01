Alert Issued After Reports Of Man Exposing Self To Women Near CCAC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials have issued a warning after receiving reports of a male exposing himself to women near the CCAC Allegheny campus.
According to CCAC, the suspect is described as an African-American male in his late 20s with short hair.
One of the incidents happened near the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society. The other took place in front of the Subway restaurant near the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues.
In both incidents, the male was driving a black SUV and would ask women for directions before exposing himself.
Anyone seeing the suspect should call 911 or Allegheny Campus Security (412)-237-2662.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter