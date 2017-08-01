Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz
Unfortunately, as we head into August, those long, hot summer nights are slowly dwindling, and fall will be here soon enough. But it’s not over just yet — there’s still plenty of time to get some summer fun in before the kids head back to school. From local drive-in movie theaters to classic amusement parks, there’s a lot of fun to be had yet, so get out there and make the most of the rest of the summer!
Dependable Drive-In
549 Moon Clinton Road
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-7011
www.dependabledrivein.com
Date: Nightly starting at 9:15 p.m.
While drive-in movie theaters are a dying breed in America, the Pittsburgh area still has quite a few — and Moon Township’s Dependable Drive-In is just one. The theater features four screens, all showing two movies back-to-back. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages five through 11. Although Dependable Drive-In is the closest to Pittsburgh, families outside of the city can also visit Mt. Pleasant, Brownsville, and Connellsville to take in a movie under the summer stars.
Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History
4400 Forbes Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
(412) 622-3131
www.carnegiemuseums.org
Date: Open daily starting at 10 a.m.
Spend a day having fun learning at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museums, with the museums of art and natural history all in one building. Take in art from both local and nationally renowned artists, then head to the Natural History museum for exhibits like Dinosaurs in Their Time, the Hillman Hall of Minerals and Gems, wildlife exhibits, the Walton Hall of Ancient Egypt, including activities for kids like Bonehunters Quarry and Discovery Basecamp. Admission is $19.95 for adults, $11.95 for children. Other Carnegie Museums include the Science Center and Andy Warhol Museum.
Venture Outdoors
33 Terminal Way, Suite 537A
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 255-0564
www.ventureoutdoors.org
The warm, sunny weather makes for great outdoor activities, and Venture Outdoors has plenty for you, offering various hikes and biking trips in the Pittsburgh area — including for all ages, making them fun and accessible for the whole family. Young kids can enjoy their Tyke Hikes, guided walks designed for children from babies through age five on stroller-friendly trails followed by a craft and snacks. Upcoming August events include Tyke Hikes on August 2, 10 and 16, a family-friendly kayak trip on August 6, a National S’mores Day hike on August 10, and plenty more trips throughout the month. Prices for trips vary.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7240 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
(412) 665-3640
www.pittsburghzoo.org
Date: Open daily
Few summer trips can be more fun than the Pittsburgh Zoo, offering a glimpse at wildlife from all over the world —
including a newborn elephant calf. Enjoy events like Wild Wednesdays and new exhibits for 2017, such as a dinosaur exhibit and Jungle Odyssey, plus overnight events like DinoSnores, with crafts, a scavenger hunt, and more on Friday, August 18. For more Pittsburgh wildlife, visit the National Aviary.
Kennywood Park
5800 Kennywood Blvd.
West Mifflin, PA 15122
(412) 461-0500
www.kennywood.com
A trip to Kennywood is a summer staple, but if you haven’t made it yet, you still have time to enjoy all of the park’s rides and roller coasters. And starting August 5 through the 22, you can enjoy the annual tradition of Fall Fantasy Parades featuring marching bands from local high schools and colleges.
