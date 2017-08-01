WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
State Police Rescue Nearly 30 Dogs From Farm, Find 3 Dead

August 1, 2017 5:21 PM
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are investigating after nearly 30 dogs, some of them dead, were found tied up with heavy chains on a farm in Fayette County.

According to state police, troopers were investigating a rash of burglaries committed on ATV when they came upon the old farm building in Smithfield.

Investigators say they were following ATV tracks up a dirt road. That’s where they found the farm and 29 dogs tied down with heavy chains and no access to food or water.

Many of the dogs, officials say, were pit bulls.

Of the 29 dogs, three of them were dead and another puppy died while being taken to a local veterinarian’s office.

The other dogs were rescued from the property. There’s no word on their conditions.

Investigators say they also found a makeshift medical facility in the basement of the barn.

The investigation continues.

