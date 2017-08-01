WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Senator Introduces Bill To Legalize Marijuana Across America

August 1, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Cory Booker, Marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker says he’s introducing legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

Booker announced his measure Tuesday in a Facebook Live video.

He says the legislation is needed to because the federal marijuana prohibition unfairly affects poor and minority citizens, who he says are subject to arrest at greater rates than wealthier and white people.

The legislation comes in the face of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ stiff opposition to the drug. Sessions has said he wants to crack down on the drug even as a growing number of states legalize it.

Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana.

In New Jersey the Democratic front-runner for governor, Phil Murphy, supports legalization. Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno says she backs decriminalization.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

