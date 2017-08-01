2 Teenagers Shot In McKeesport, Found Lying In Front Lawns

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot this evening in McKeesport.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident was first reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100-block of Hartman Street.

Officers remained on the scene at the intersection of Hartman and Washington Streets into the evening hours investigating.

There’s no word on the conditions of the victims or what prompted the shooting.

They were found lying in the front lawns of homes.

Police have not made any arrests.

