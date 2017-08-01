New Vaccine Policy Takes Effect For Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new immunization policy is now in effect for students in Pennsylvania.

The biggest change is that the grace period for when immunizations are due is virtually gone.

The Pennsylvania Health Department’s April Hutcheson says, “There was a window of eight months from the time school started to when your child’s vaccines had to be up to date. That window has been shortened to five days.”

The new policy was announced in the spring and officially went into effect Aug. 1.

When the change was announced, schools started sending out messages and fliers to parents so they would have plenty of time to get their children up to date.

There will be some exceptions to the new policy, including students who are due for their vaccines in the months after school starts.

“As long as you have a plan in place from your doctor and the doctor signs that plan that says my child is due for the vaccinations in January so it’s not going to be in August or September when school starts, that will suffice,” said Hutcheson.

With the proper paperwork, parents can still object to the vaccinations.

For a detailed explanation of the vaccination rules, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website here.

