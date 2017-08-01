STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Sewer Work Prompts Emergency Response In Penn Hills

August 1, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Emergency crews were called to Penn Hills for reports of a possible explosion and strange odor Tuesday morning.

According to officials at the scene, residents heard a crackling sound and smelled gas in the area of Althea Road around 10:30 a.m.

Residents initially feared it was coming from a Sunoco pipeline. As it turns out, JetJack was in the process of relining sewers with a polyvinyl substance on nearby Azalea Drive.

During that process, a cloud of smoke usually comes from the ground, which is accompanied by a polyvinyl chloride smell.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene, but no evacuations were ordered. The scene was cleared a short time later.

