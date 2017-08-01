Plans In The Works To Renovate South Greensburg Community Park

SOUTH GREENSBURG (KDKA) — South Greensburg has been around since 1971. Locals will tell you it’s a fantastic place, but it needs some improvements due to its age, and now there’s a plan to do just that.

South Greensburg Community Park means a lot of different things for a lot of different people.

“It’s a nice out-in-the-woods type of park,” said Greensburg resident Jim Stile.

“It’s hidden away, that’s what I like about it. I come down, eat lunch, unwind and regroup,” added Ray Cancroy, of Hempfield Township.

While it’s loved, it could use some improvements. That’s why the Greensburg Park Commission held a meeting Tuesday evening, revealing long-term plans for improvements.

“We’ve been working with a professional park planner for six months to put a plan together,” said the commission’s Deb Muse.

That plan includes elements to include an extended nature path and the removal of the old playground equipment, replacing it with a “natural playground.”

“We also want to put up placards so people can learn more about the flora and fauna,” Muse said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The two pavilions may see possible upgrades as well.

“We actually want to build a kitchen, a rough kitchen so it’s more convenient for people to be here and cooking,” Muse said.

Total cost of the entire plan isn’t known exactly, but organizers say state grants will be the main money source. And volunteers are wanted to do the work.

“I think we’re incredibly blessed; and yes, it’s the people’s park, and people should show up and participate,” Muse said.