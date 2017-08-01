Steelers Starting Hall Of Honor, 1st Inductees To Be Announced Soon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting a Hall of Honor and the first class of inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the team’s official website, the inaugural class will be announced on Aug. 29. The formal induction ceremony will be held during Alumni Weekend (Nov. 25-26).

Then, the class will be introduced during halftime of the game against the Green Bay Packers.

“The Hall of Honor will serve as a tribute to the many individuals who have contributed greatly throughout the history of our franchise,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “This is probably long overdue, and we are excited to begin the process of recognizing these individuals and their accomplishments, both on and off the field, during an annual series of ceremonies.”

Each of the inductees will receive a replica of a solid steel football, in honor of the one given to Art Rooney Sr. in 1982.

Per the Steelers, the following guidelines must be met to be eligible for the Hall of Honor:

Former Players:

• Retired for at least three seasons

• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

Former Coaches And Contributors:

• Significant contributions to the team and community

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter