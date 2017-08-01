STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Section Of Grant Street Could Remain Closed For Weeks After Stone Falls Off Frick Building

August 1, 2017 12:50 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A section of Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh could remain closed for several weeks after a large stone fell off the Frick Building.

Over the weekend, a stone weighing at least 120-150 pounds fell off the building. As a result, Grant Street was closed between Fifth and Fourth Avenues.

Today, officials received a report from engineers who have been surveying the building.

Officials plan to build a wall to contain any additional chunks of granite that may fall. They’ll also extend the scaffolding all the way to the top of the Frick Building.

Officials say they plan to have one lane of Grant Street open by Thursday. However, the southbound lanes will be closed until further notice. It could be several weeks before the street fully reopens.

Officials are concerned more granite could come down and they want to err on the side of caution.

