Report: Woman Overdoses On Heroin In Hospital Bathroom With Girl, 8, Nearby

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Beaver County woman is facing charges for allegedly overdosing on heroin in a hospital bathroom as an 8-year-old girl waited outside the stall.
According to a Beaver County Times report, the incident happened on July 6, at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital.
Ashley Starr, 32, and three children went to the hospital because her boyfriend had overdosed.
Starr went into bathroom stall as the 8-year-old girl stood nearby. At that time, Starr overdosed on heroin and the girl ran to get help.
Drug paraphernalia was found in a bathroom garbage can.
Starr has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
