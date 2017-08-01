STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Rooney Honored | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Report: Woman Overdoses On Heroin In Hospital Bathroom With Girl, 8, Nearby

August 1, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Ashley Starr, Beaver County, Heroin

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Beaver County woman is facing charges for allegedly overdosing on heroin in a hospital bathroom as an 8-year-old girl waited outside the stall.

According to a Beaver County Times report, the incident happened on July 6, at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital.

Ashley Starr, 32, and three children went to the hospital because her boyfriend had overdosed.

Starr went into bathroom stall as the 8-year-old girl stood nearby. At that time, Starr overdosed on heroin and the girl ran to get help.

Drug paraphernalia was found in a bathroom garbage can.

Starr has since been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch