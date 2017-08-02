STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Steelers’ Antonio Brown Welcomes Fifth Child

August 2, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congratulations are in order for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown!

Brown announced the birth of his fifth child via Snapchat on Tuesday. The photo shows Brown holding the baby boy, named Apollo, with a caption reading, “Apollo Brown 8/1/17 god is the greatest.”

antonio brown apollo brown baby Steelers Antonio Brown Welcomes Fifth Child

(Photo Credit: Antonio Brown/Snapchat)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Apollo is Brown’s third child with girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. He has two other children from a previous relationship.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch