Steelers’ Antonio Brown Welcomes Fifth Child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congratulations are in order for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown!
Brown announced the birth of his fifth child via Snapchat on Tuesday. The photo shows Brown holding the baby boy, named Apollo, with a caption reading, “Apollo Brown 8/1/17 god is the greatest.”
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Apollo is Brown’s third child with girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. He has two other children from a previous relationship.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter