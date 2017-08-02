Girl, 5, Found Alone In Filthy East Hills Apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after her child was found home alone, in squalid conditions.

This story began to unfold when a constable arrived at an East Hills apartment with an eviction notice. He called police after discovering a 5-year-old child was home alone.

When the constable knocked on the door, the little girl answered.

Police say her mother, 27-year-old Makisa Myama, was not at home. The child told the officers on Tuesday afternoon that she had not eaten all day and that she was hungry.

Police say dirty laundry was found throughout the apartment, the floors were sticky and there were dirt marks on all of the walls.

There was no food in the refrigerator, the freezer nor the kitchen cabinets. The only think edible the officers found was a half-eaten jar of peanut butter on a TV stand in Myama’s bedroom.

A few minutes after police arrive, a woman who identified herself as a cousin of the girl’s father showed up. She told investigators she was asked to watch Myama’s other child at her apartment, but not the 5-year-old.

When Myama arrived home about an hour later, she told police the cousin had agreed to watch both of her children at the East Hills location while she went to the bank and the grocery store.

Myama was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The little girl was released to her grandmother.

Myama was taken to the Allegheny County Jail but released within 30 minutes on her own recognizance.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter