Traffic Near Frick Building To Be Shut Down For Two Weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lanes of traffic around the Frick Building will be shut down for at least two weeks while repairs continue.
Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the long-term closure of Grant Street and Forbes Avenue is necessary to complete the repairs.
The closure first started Sunday when a large section of granite, weighing 1,500 pounds, fell from the top of the building onto the street below.
According to officials, stronger barriers will be put in place around the closures to keep pedestrians and vehicles away from the area, since, they say, pedestrian have continued to pass under the closed off parts of the streets and sidewalks around the area where the granite fell.
Pedestrians who enter the restricted area will now be cited for trespassing.
Parking restrictions around the area will also stay in place.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter