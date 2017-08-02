Governor Wolf: ‘Comfortable With Communications’ As Revenue Discussions Trundle On

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Governor Wolf continues to put forth a brave face as the effort to fund the state’s new budget remains in limbo.

The state budget was passed on June 30, and Governor Wolf had ten days to act on it. During that period, he steadfastly expressed confidence that a deal for a plan to fund it would be struck.

But the deadline passed without a deal, and Wolf allowed the budget to become law without his signature.

The Senate acted on its own last week to pass elements of a revenue package. Even though the state Capitol has been quiet since the Senate left town, the governor yesterday continued to project calm as discussions continue.

“Our staffs are speaking and… I’m comfortable with the communications we have and … I believe that they will come back and finish the job,” Wolf said.

But as to when the House might return, leaders of the Republican majority said last week only that it is expected before the end of this month.

A spokesman for the leaders said yesterday there was nothing new in that regard.

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook.

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter.