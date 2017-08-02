Ground Beef Recalled For Possible Styrofoam Contamination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A ground beef recall has been announced due to a possible contamination.
JBS USA, Inc. is recalling almost 5,000 lbs. of ground beef products that may contain shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging.
The recall affects 2-lb. packages of ground beef labeled “Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat.”
The product comes in a black Styrofoam plastic-wrapped tray. The production date on the package is 7/15/17 and the case code is 541640.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service says no illnesses related to this recall have been reported.
Further details can be found here: FSIS.USDA.gov/recalls
