More Than 250,000 iPhone Cases Recalled For Possible Skin Irritation, Burns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 250,000 iPhone cases are being recalled because they may cause skin irritation or chemical burns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the plastic cell phone cases contain liquid and glitter that may leak out.

Twenty-four cases of skin irritation or chemical burns have been reported around the world in connection to the recalled cases.

Nineteen of those reports happened in the United States, including one case where a consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn.

In another case, a consumer said the leaked liquid and glitter caused chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

The cases were sold by a number of retailers, including Victoria’s Secret and Amazon, between October 2015 and June 2017. The prices ranged between $15 and $65.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled cases should stop using it immediately and contact MixBin Electronics for a refund at (855) 215-4935.

A full list of the recalled cases can be found on the CPSC website here: CPSC.gov/Recalls/2017/mixbin-electronics-recalls-iphone-cases

