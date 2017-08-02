First Trailer For Pittsburgh-Filmed Show ‘Mindhunter’ Released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first trailer for the Pittsburgh-filmed TV show “Mindhunter” has debuted online.
Netflix posted the trailer online Tuesday.
The show takes place in the 1970s and follows two FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who were pioneers in behavioral profiling. Anna Torv and Hannah Gross also star.
Director David Fincher and actress Charlize Theron are among the show’s executive producers.
The show filmed in and around the Pittsburgh area between May and December of last year. Multiple casting calls for extras were held throughout the year.
“Mindhunter” hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 13.
