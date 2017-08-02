STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores To Increase Prices On Hundreds Of Items

August 2, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Liquor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores are using new power over pricing to increase the cost of 422 items at the end of this month.

Liquor Control Board communications director Elizabeth Brassell said Wednesday that 393 of the increases will amount to $1 per bottle.

A 2016 state law gives the agency authority to raise prices for 150 of the top-selling brands of wine and the 150 most popular brands of spirits.

The agency says it hasn’t increased prices since the early 1990s.

It says the higher prices followed a review of costs in neighboring states, comparison with prices of competing products and analysis of what the market will bear.

Brassell says the agency considered raising prices on 496 items but narrowed the list after negotiating “cost concessions and considerations” with suppliers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Bryan Azzy Spiegel says:
    August 2, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    Or, you know, we could be like other civilised places and dump the LCB and state store system.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch