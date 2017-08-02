Port Authority: Bus Driver Loses Job, Cited After Crashing Into Historic War Memorial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority officials say the bus driver who crashed into the historic World War I Memorial in Brookline last month has lost her job and been cited.
Officials say the driver, Nicole Lawrence, was issued two citations – one for driving at an unsafe speed and the other for not wearing a seat belt.
She also no longer works for the Port Authority.
Last month, the bus she was driving went out of control, crashed through a wrought-iron fence and took out a World War I cannon, dragging it several feet.
Lawrence told police she lost control because she was unable to turn the steering wheel.
The historic cannon was a fixture in Brookline for 80 years as part of a monument to all veterans.
