Health Dept. Issues Warning After Rabid Skunk Killed In Carrick

CARRICK (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is issuing a warning to Carrick residents after a rabid skunk was killed by a dog.
Officials say the incident happened in the 100-block of Spencer Avenue on July 26.
Anyone who has had exposure to a skunk in the Carrick area should contact the Health Department at (412) 687-2243.
A total of eight rabid animals have been reported in Allegheny County so far this year. The other seven incidents involved a rabid cat, three rabid bats and three rabid raccoons.
Residents are reminded to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and to have their pets vaccinated and watch them for unusual behavior.
If residents see an animal that appears to be acting strange or threatening, they should contact local animal control, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
If you are bitten, scratched or exposed to the saliva of a stray animal, cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency treatment and call the ACHD.
