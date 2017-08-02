State Trooper Vehicle Involved In Fayette Co. Crash

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash, involving a state trooper’s cruiser, in Fayette County.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 1200-block of West Penn Boulevard in North Union Township.
According emergency dispatchers, one person was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter. There’s no word yet on that person’s name or condition.
Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a state police vehicle.
