State Trooper Vehicle Involved In Fayette Co. Crash

August 2, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Fayette County, North Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash, involving a state trooper’s cruiser, in Fayette County.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 1200-block of West Penn Boulevard in North Union Township.

According emergency dispatchers, one person was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter. There’s no word yet on that person’s name or condition.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a state police vehicle.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

