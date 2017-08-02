Citizens Evacuated After Pennsylvania Train Derailment, Fire

HYNDMAN, Pa. (AP) – Part of a freight train has derailed in Pennsylvania causing three cars to burn, as well as a residential garage they struck, prompting emergency officials to evacuate residents in a 1-mile radius.

Bedford County 911 coordinator Harry Corley says six cars on the CSX freight train derailed about 5 a.m. in Hyndman. That’s about 100 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Nobody has been hurt or killed.

Some of the train’s cars were filled with flammable liquid asphalt. Corley says it’s unclear whether the derailed or burning cars were carrying the asphalt or something else.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle confirmed the derailment but couldn’t immediately say how many cars derailed, which were burning or how many cars the train had overall.

Doolittle says CSX apologizes for the impact the incident is having on residents.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)