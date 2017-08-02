STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Trump Reportedly Described White House As A ‘Real Dump’

August 2, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a “real dump.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump’s complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine.

The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: “That White House is a real dump.”

Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch