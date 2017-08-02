UFC Fight Night Coming To PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – UFC Fight Night is coming to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16 with a main event featuring two middleweights looking for a title shot.

Luke Rockhold and Dave Branch are the main event as the pair make their march towards becoming the top title contenders.

Rockhold joined Chris Mueller, of The Starkey and Mueller Show, to talk about the upcoming fight, his career and what it has taken to get to this point.

Rockhold is making his return to the octagon and looks to move up in the world rankings as he currently sits at number 3 with a record of 15-3. His opponent comes into the fight ranked nineth in the world with a record of 21-3.

Other fights you can see at PPG Paints Arena:

A heavyweight bout between Anthony Hamilton (15-7) and Daniel Spitz (5-1).

The number 10 middleweight Krzysztof Jotko (19-2) and number 14 Uriah Hall (13-8).

Number 13 welterweight Kamaru Usman (10-1) and Sergio Moraes (12-3-1).

Undefeated heavyweights Justin Ledet (8-0) and Dmitriy Sosnovskiy (10-0).

Lightweight Gilbert Burns (11-2) and Jason Saggo (12-3).

You can hear more from Rockhold on his fighting style and his favorite ways to win a match in his interview with Chris Mueller.

