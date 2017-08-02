STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Police: Missouri Woman Shaves Boy’s Head In Retaliation

August 2, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Missouri, Shaved Head, St. Louis
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) – Police in suburban St. Louis are investigating the case of a woman suspected of shaving a neighbor boy’s head and writing “pervert” on his forehead in retaliation for his interaction with her daughter.

Police in Eureka tell KMOV-TV the woman apparently was upset after her daughter told her the boy had had pulled her hair and touched her inappropriately while she was spending the night with the boy’s sister. The boy and the girl are both 9.

Police Lt. Dave Wilson says the 34-year-old woman took action when the boy came to her apartment the next day looking for his sister. Wilson says the woman pulled the boy inside, shaved his head and wrote on his forehead using a felt-tip pen.

There was no immediate word Wednesday about charges.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch