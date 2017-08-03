Equipment Meant To Protect Landscaping Goats Stolen

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Authorities are looking for the thief who stole some equipment meant to protect a herd of goats.

Nestled away in South Side Park, a herd of ten goats eat away at the thick vegetation that’s overwhelmed the valley. Neighborhood groups invite the goats through a non-profit called Allegheny GoatScape.

“Takes a herd of goats and cleans up unwanted vegetation in public and private spaces all around Allegheny County,” Gavin Deming, of Allegheny GoatScape, said.

But earlier in the week, neighbors saw a guy tearing down the electric fence that held the herd there.

“The person was removing the fence posts, removing the posts themselves and either tossing them or carrying them away,” Deming said.

And that’s not all. The goat vandal also stole some valuable solar batteries that powered the fence.

The vandal is described as 30 to 40 years old. He’s 5-feet-10-inches tall and thin with gray and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray gym shorts.

Now, Allegheny GoatScape is asking for donations to help pay the deductible on their insurance.

“As a non-profit, receiving donations would be a big help to help cover that deductible so that we’re able to turn around and keep moving and keep these goats doing good work,” Deming said.

