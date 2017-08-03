Boy, 15, Charged In Armed Robbery Near Brentwood Park

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Police say they have charged a 15-year-old boy in an armed robbery near Brentwood Park.

According to police, the robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. A bicycle and iPhone were stolen.

Investigators say they used surveillance video from cameras in the area to identify the suspect.

He was taken into custody at a friend’s home. Police say he had two guns that were believed to be stolen.

The teen is being charged as an adult. He faces robbery and firearms violations, and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

Police say they found the stolen bicycle and smartphone on an online resale site.

Brentwood and Whitehall Police are investigating the incident.

