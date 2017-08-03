Bullet Strikes Off-Duty Officer’s Vehicle, Police Investigating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after an off-duty police officer’s vehicle was struck by a bullet in Squirrel Hill.

According to police, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Browns Hill Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

After completing her shift, the female officer was in uniform and in her personal vehicle near the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road.

A silver four-door sedan slowed down in the southbound lane, near the Speedway parking lot. The female officer heard a loud pop and pulled into a parking lot to check her vehicle. At that time, she observed a bullet hole in the rear passenger door.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the silver car turned onto Imogene Road after the shot was fired.

