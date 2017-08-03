Where To Get Free Cookies For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and that means free cookies!
Bethel Bakery in Bethel Park is giving out one free chocolate chip cookie per person while supplies lasts, so get there early!
They’re also offering the chance to win a dozen chocolate chips for free if you can correctly guess how many cookies are in a jar.
DoubleTree hotels, which are known for giving guests chocolate chip cookies when they check in, in Cranberry, Monroeville and downtown will give away free cookies to anyone who passes through between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Hotel staff will also deliver cookie tins to local first responders.
While these shops may not be giving their goodies away, the best places to buy cookies in Pittsburgh are bound to have some chocolate chip cookies available for purchase.
