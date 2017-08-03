North Carolina Island To Get Power Back Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say power will be restored to Hatteras Island on Friday, a week after it was hit by a massive outage and thousands of people were ordered to leave.
Dare County officials announced that visitors will have unrestricted access to the island starting Friday at noon. The news release said utility officials have assured them that adequate power will be restored by then.
It wasn’t immediately clear when visitors would be allowed back on Ocracoke Island, which is in another county.
Utility officials had said previously that power would be restored by Saturday.
The weeklong outage on the two islands was caused by an accident during construction of a bridge between islands.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)