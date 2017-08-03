Hundred Acres Manor Offering Reward After Break-In, Theft

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a break-in and theft at Hundred Acres Manor in Bethel Park.

The break-in happened between 6 p.m Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday at the haunted attraction.

An employee called police to report the break-in Wednesday morning.

Hundred Acres Manor says around $10,000 in electronic equipment was stolen, including video surveillance equipment.

Several other items were also reportedly damaged.

Hundred Acres Manor is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. You can remain anonymous.

Hundred Acres Manor officials posted a statement on Facebook reading in part, “We are deeply saddened by the actions that have occurred. As many of you know we are a 501c3 non-profit and some of the items that were taken will need replaced before we can open this season. We appreciate any and all help with this matter.”

Attraction officials also posted, “We will still open! We will fix everything broke, replace the stolen items and open. We are not going to let the actions of these people ruin what we do for the community and the scares we provide every season! And don’t worry this year’s new attraction is one of our best yet!”

Hundred Acres Manor is schedule to open for the season on Sept. 8 and runs into November.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hundred Acres Manor on Facebook or at media@hundredacresmanor.com. You can also call Allegheny County Police at (412)-473-1251 or reach out on social media.

