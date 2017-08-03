Police Seek Man Accused Of ‘Deviant Sex Act’ On Teenage Girl At Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police in West Mifflin are still trying to find a man accused of committing a “deviant sex act on a minor.”
They released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday, asking the public for help identifying the man.
The assault is reported to have taken place at Kennywood. A teenage girl was the alleged victim.
Authorities are not releasing many details because the case is open and ongoing, but they want to find the man because they are worried he may try to target someone else.
In a press release, West Mifflin Police say: “It is important that he is identified as soon as possible so the actor cannot commit the act again.”
Anyone who is able to identify this male should contact West Mifflin Police at 412-461-0600, call 911 or submit information to the West Mifflin Police tip page here: WestMifflinPolice.com/submit-a-tip/
