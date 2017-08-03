STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Police Seek Man Accused Of ‘Deviant Sex Act’ On Teenage Girl At Kennywood

August 3, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Kennywood, Sexual Assault, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police Department

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police in West Mifflin are still trying to find a man accused of committing a “deviant sex act on a minor.”

They released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday, asking the public for help identifying the man.

west mifflin sex act Police Seek Man Accused Of Deviant Sex Act On Teenage Girl At Kennywood

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department)

The assault is reported to have taken place at Kennywood. A teenage girl was the alleged victim.

Authorities are not releasing many details because the case is open and ongoing, but they want to find the man because they are worried he may try to target someone else.

In a press release, West Mifflin Police say: “It is important that he is identified as soon as possible so the actor cannot commit the act again.”

west mifflin sex act 2 Police Seek Man Accused Of Deviant Sex Act On Teenage Girl At Kennywood

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department)

Anyone who is able to identify this male should contact West Mifflin Police at 412-461-0600, call 911 or submit information to the West Mifflin Police tip page here: WestMifflinPolice.com/submit-a-tip/

Stay with KDKA for much more on this developing story. Full reports coming up from Brenda Waters at 5 and 6 p.m.

