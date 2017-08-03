Lawyer: Road Rage Suspect Denies Using Ethnic Slur After Woman Calls Him A ‘Peg Leg’

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A Pennsylvania man is charged with yelling a racial slur and threatening to shoot a woman’s “brains out” and punch her in the face during a road rage incident.
But defense attorney Steven Breit says 57-year-old Roger Chenault denies the slur and says the black woman insultingly called Chenault a “peg leg” in police reports. Breit says Chenault lost part of one leg in a 2005 industrial accident.
Police say the Washington Borough man got upset on Route 999 July 8. After passing the woman and braking suddenly, police say Chenault eventually confronted her at a stop sign.
According to police, the woman said when she attempted to pass him, he blocked her path.
Breit says Chenault was upset about being tailgated but didn’t exit his car as the woman claims because his prosthetic leg fell off and, instead, only “leaned” out and “had words” without threatening her.
Chenault remained in the Lancaster County jail Thursday.
He is charged with ethnic intimation, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless driving.
