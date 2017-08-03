BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — A tenant in a new luxury apartment building in Bloomfield says when it rains, it pours… inside his apartment.

Morrow Park City is one of several new upscale, luxury apartments building in the city that offers its tenants uncommon amenities like a swimming pools, appointed courtyards and community lounges.

After his wife passed and he sold his house, Bob Wasserman felt it was just the place.

“I thought this would be perfect for me,” he said. “Turned out to be a nightmare.”

Tenants can pay upwards of $2,000 a month to rent in Morrow Park, but since moving in almost two years ago, Wasserman says his apartment has literally been under water. When the rains get heavy, he says the walls and ceiling leak, so much so it puddles on the floor.

“When it rains, water comes in,” he said. “I have to get into the middle of the room.”

And he isn’t alone. Another tenant who didn’t want to be identified sent KDKA’s Andy Sheehan video of water raining into his apartment. Like Wasserman, the tenant said the owners make attempts to fix the problem, but the water always comes back.

And Wasserman maintains the problems don’t end there. In the parking garage, wet pillars were spotted with some kind of different-colored ooze.

He says something in the building is making him lightheaded and dizzy.

“I come in here, I start to get nasally. I get headaches when I come in here,” he said. “You spend some time here, you’ll feel the same way.”

Morrow Park is owned by a company in Michigan, and KDKA’s Andy Sheehan spoke at length with its co-owner, who vigorously denied any environmental problems in the building, saying the air quality throughout the building has been tested by a third party and was determined to be safe.

He did acknowledge a water problem during hard rains, but said out of 213 apartments, only four were experiencing leaks and that his company is taking all steps to address the problem.

“No brand new piece of real estate is perfect. There are always a few problems,” Jonathan Holtzman of City Club apartments said. “We are trying to find out where the water is coming from and fix it. We care. We want to get it right.”

Wasserman, who’s filed a complaint with the county health department, wants to be released from his lease.

“I’m just afraid. I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “I need to leave. I need to get out of here.”

